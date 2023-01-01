Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Chapel Hill

Go
Chapel Hill restaurants
Toast

Chapel Hill restaurants that serve fritters

Jujube image

 

Jujube

1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fritters$9.00
black vinegar, cilantro (GF/vegetarian)
More about Jujube
Consumer pic

 

Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen - Chapel Hill

1305 E Franklin St., Chapel Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
APPLE FRITTER$4.25
More about Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen - Chapel Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill

Scallops

Grits

Chocolate Cake

Pudding

Chocolate Bars

Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Chapel Hill to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (71 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pittsboro

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (194 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston