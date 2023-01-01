Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fritters in
Chapel Hill
/
Chapel Hill
/
Fritters
Chapel Hill restaurants that serve fritters
Jujube
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L, CHAPEL HILL
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fritters
$9.00
black vinegar, cilantro (GF/vegetarian)
More about Jujube
Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen - Chapel Hill
1305 E Franklin St., Chapel Hill
No reviews yet
APPLE FRITTER
$4.25
More about Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen - Chapel Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Chapel Hill
Scallops
Grits
Chocolate Cake
Pudding
Chocolate Bars
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chai Lattes
More near Chapel Hill to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(71 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(71 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Durham
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(323 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(194 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(258 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston