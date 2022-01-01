French Quarter American restaurants you'll love

French Quarter restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in French Quarter

Husk image

SEAFOOD

Husk

76 Queen Street, Charleston

Avg 4.7 (17794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula, NC Apples, Honey Glazed Apples & Butternut, Spiced Pepitas, Creamed Chevre, Sorghum Vinaigrette
HUSK Fried Chicken$26.00
Heirloom Pea Salad, Sweet N Spicy Pepper Jelly, Pickled Peppers
Cornbread$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
Mac’s Place image

 

Mac’s Place

215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Chicken Wings$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
Mac & Cheese Bites$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
Toast image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Toast

155 Meeting St, Charleston

Avg 4.5 (6669 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken and Waffles$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
109 Eli's Table image

 

109 Eli's Table

129 Meeting Street, Charleston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ABLT$14.00
avocado, cherry wood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo on toasted sourdough
Tuscan Grilled Cheese$12.00
roma tomatoes, basil, cheddar cheese, American cheese on toasted sourdough
Ham & Brie$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant
The Griffon image

FRENCH FRIES

The Griffon

18 Vendue Range, Charleston

Avg 4.3 (1146 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.50
with fries and honey mustard
Chef Salad$9.99
Chopped Romaine, ham, turkey bacon, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
with marinara
