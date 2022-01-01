French Quarter American restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD
Husk
76 Queen Street, Charleston
Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, NC Apples, Honey Glazed Apples & Butternut, Spiced Pepitas, Creamed Chevre, Sorghum Vinaigrette
|HUSK Fried Chicken
|$26.00
Heirloom Pea Salad, Sweet N Spicy Pepper Jelly, Pickled Peppers
|Cornbread
|$9.00
Hearth Baked Skillet Cornbread, Broadbent Bacon Crumble and Pork Fat Infused Honey Butter
Mac’s Place
215 E Bay St,Ste 100, Charleston
Popular items
|12 Chicken Wings
|$18.99
12 Jumbo Wings, Celery, & choice of dip
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$6.99
Fried Gouda Macaroni & Cheese Bites
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
6 Golden Fried Mozzarella Sticks & Marinara Sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Toast
155 Meeting St, Charleston
Popular items
|Crispy Chicken and Waffles
|$14.99
House-made Belgian waffle with fried chicken tenders, served with Mike's Hot Honey butter
|The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
109 Eli's Table
129 Meeting Street, Charleston
Popular items
|ABLT
|$14.00
avocado, cherry wood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, mayo on toasted sourdough
|Tuscan Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
roma tomatoes, basil, cheddar cheese, American cheese on toasted sourdough
|Ham & Brie
|$13.00
black forest ham, brie, herb aioli, fried green tomatoes on toasted croissant