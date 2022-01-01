South Park Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in South Park

Good Food on Montford image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Food on Montford

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
red pepper ricotta, mint, red onion
Falafel$9.00
hummus, pickled cucumber, tzatziki, cilantro
Squash Gnocchi$12.00
squash, pepitas, pine nuts
More about Good Food on Montford
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Patatas Bravas$7.50
Crispy potato cubes, spicy brava sauce, aioli
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE

 

Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE

4310 SHARON RD, STE W01, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Charlotte DO NOT USE

Salmon

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Grilled Chicken

