Tacos in Steele Creek

Go
Steele Creek restaurants
Toast

Steele Creek restaurants that serve tacos

Shrimp Tacos image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
More about Piedmont Social House

Browse other tasty dishes in Steele Creek

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Steele Creek to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

First Ward

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston