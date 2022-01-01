Tacos in
Steele Creek
/
Charlotte
/
Steele Creek
/
Tacos
Steele Creek restaurants that serve tacos
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
Avg 4
(616 reviews)
Shrimp Tacos
$12.99
Hand battered shrimp, cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, and drizzled with sweet chili aioli, served on warm flour tortillas
More about Piedmont Social House
Browse other tasty dishes in Steele Creek
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Steele Creek to explore
NoDa
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
First Ward
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston