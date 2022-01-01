Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Steele Creek

Steele Creek restaurants
Steele Creek restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.25
Two chicken tenders with a choice of honey mustard, ranch or ketchup. Served with a small cup of fruit.
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
#3 Fried Chicken Tenders$12.59
Kids Chicken Strips with French Fries$6.95
Fried Chicken Tenders$6.59
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Plate$12.49
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with coleslaw and choice of sauce for dipping
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two buttermilk brined, double-dipped, fried chicken tenders served with your choice of side and soft drink.
