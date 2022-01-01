Fudge in Charlottesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Charlottesville restaurants that serve fudge
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
Avg 4.5
(64 reviews)
Peanut Butter Ritz Fudge Gelato
$8.00
Peanut Butter Gelato, Ritz Cracker Brittle, Chocolate Ganache dollops
More about Luce
Beer Run
156 Carlton Rd, Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(1429 reviews)
Alesmith Double Fudge Speedway 4pk 16oz cans
$18.99
More about Beer Run
