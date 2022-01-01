Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Item pic

 

Mane Course Sandwiches

179 Connor Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TURKEY BACON RANCH Mini$6.79
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing & Shake
TURKEY BACON RANCH LARGE$13.09
Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Ranch Dressing & Shake
TURKEY BACON RANCH WRAP$8.79
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Lettuce Blend & Ranch Dressing.
More about Mane Course Sandwiches
Item pic

 

Milli Café & Wine Bar

240 W Main Street, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey and Bacon Ciabatta$9.00
Smoked Turkey with Bacon, Provolone, Pesto, Arugula, and Pickled Onions on Albemarle Baking Company Ciabatta Roll
More about Milli Café & Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Curry

Pretzels

Cheesecake

Egg Sandwiches

Cake

Tarts

Steak Frites

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston