Crispy duck in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve crispy duck

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kapow Crispy Duck Basil$25.00
Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kapow Crispy Duck Basil$26.00
Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce. (Gluten free upon request)
Crispy Duck$24.00
Fried Half duck (boneless), steamed veggies, crispy fried shallots, spicy soy sauce and spicy mayonnaise on the side
More about Monsoon Siam
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L5 Boat Noodle with Crispy DUCK$16.00
Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, with Crispy Duck and noodles in a special thai cuisine full-bodied broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
Sp5 Crispy Duck Basil$16.00
Deep fried duck with chili sauce, bell peppers, topped with crispy thai basil leaves.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

