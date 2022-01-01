Crispy duck in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve crispy duck
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Kapow Crispy Duck Basil
|$25.00
Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce.
More about Monsoon Siam
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Kapow Crispy Duck Basil
|$26.00
Crispy Half Duck (Boneless), crispy egg noodle, onion, chili, bell pepper,spicy basil sauce. (Gluten free upon request)
|Crispy Duck
|$24.00
Fried Half duck (boneless), steamed veggies, crispy fried shallots, spicy soy sauce and spicy mayonnaise on the side
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|L5 Boat Noodle with Crispy DUCK
|$16.00
Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, with Crispy Duck and noodles in a special thai cuisine full-bodied broth, topped w/scallions, cilantro, & fried garlic. ***Get your noodles UN-cooked for best "at-home" experience. Boil water, drop in for 15-45 seconds, strain, and add to your bowl!
|Sp5 Crispy Duck Basil
|$16.00
Deep fried duck with chili sauce, bell peppers, topped with crispy thai basil leaves.