Noodle bowls in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve noodle bowls

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Bowl$14.00
Steamed noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, in a spicy lemongrass broth, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Vegan)
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Item pic

 

Monsoon Siam

113 W Market St, Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (2409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Bowl - D$14.00
** Steamed noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, in a spicy lemongrass broth, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Vegan)
More about Monsoon Siam
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House image

 

Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L4 Bah Mee Haeng (Dry Egg Noodle Bowl)$11.50
Choice of protein,egg noodles, bean sprouts, sautéed in lime juice. Topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and peanuts. Served with a side of chicken broth.
Sp10 Dry egg Noodle Bowl with Roasted Duck$16.00
Roasted duck, egg noodles, bean sprouts in a dark sauce with a side of chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and scallions.
More about Thai Cuisine & Noodle House

