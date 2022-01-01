Noodle bowls in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve noodle bowls
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Tom Yum Noodle Bowl
|$14.00
Steamed noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, in a spicy lemongrass broth, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Vegan)
Monsoon Siam
113 W Market St, Charlottesville
|Tom Yum Noodle Bowl - D
|$14.00
** Steamed noodles, bean sprouts, mushrooms, in a spicy lemongrass broth, scallions, cilantro. (Can not make Vegan)
Thai Cuisine & Noodle House
2005 Commonwealth Drive, Charlottesville
|L4 Bah Mee Haeng (Dry Egg Noodle Bowl)
|$11.50
Choice of protein,egg noodles, bean sprouts, sautéed in lime juice. Topped w/scallions, cilantro, fried garlic, and peanuts. Served with a side of chicken broth.
|Sp10 Dry egg Noodle Bowl with Roasted Duck
|$16.00
Roasted duck, egg noodles, bean sprouts in a dark sauce with a side of chicken broth. Garnished with cilantro and scallions.