Pretzels in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pretzels
The Fitzroy
120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville
|pretzel
|$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00
House-made pretzels seasoned with sea salt & served with 40 mile beer cheese & Hydraulion whole grain mustard dipping sauces.
Kardinal Hall
722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$9.00
house jumbo bavarian pretzel served with german mustard