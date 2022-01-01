Pretzels in Charlottesville

The Fitzroy image

 

The Fitzroy

120 E Main St Unit A, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)
Takeout
pretzel$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
Pretzel Bites image

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$8.00
House-made pretzels seasoned with sea salt & served with 40 mile beer cheese & Hydraulion whole grain mustard dipping sauces.
Bavarian Pretzel image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kardinal Hall

722 Preston Ave Ste 101, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (443 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
house jumbo bavarian pretzel served with german mustard
Champion Brewing Company image

 

Champion Brewing Company

324 6th St. SE, Charlottesville

Avg 4.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Soft Pretzel$8.00
Large Soft Pretzel, Missile IPA Beer Cheese, Honey Mustard, Spicy Brown Mustard
