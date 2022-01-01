Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve tarts

Hamiltons' At First and Main image

 

Hamiltons' At First and Main

101 West Main St, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARAMELIZED BANANA TART$7.00
More about Hamiltons' At First and Main
Petite MarieBette image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite MarieBette

105 East Water St., Charlottesville

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Frangipane Tart Slice$5.00
Almond pastry cream tart w/ seasonal fruit. Current strawberry rhubarb.
More about Petite MarieBette
Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Tart$7.00
Chocolate Three Ways- chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate bruleé
More about Bang! Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Meringue Tart$30.00
Silky lemon curd in a pâte sucrée crust topped with intricately piped and torched Italian meringue. 8" tart.
Bakewell Tart (9")$30.00
Our Bakewell tart features a base layer of mixed berry jam and topped with a generous layer of baked Almond Creme all nestled in a pate sucree crust.
Mini Bakewell Tart$6.00
A mini version of a Bakewell Tart! Our take on this classic English dessert includes raspberry apricot jam under a bed of almond frangipane.
**Order a full-size version for Mother's Day under our Holiday Pre-orders menu**
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop

