Tarts in Charlottesville
Hamiltons' At First and Main
101 West Main St, Charlottesville
|CARAMELIZED BANANA TART
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite MarieBette
105 East Water St., Charlottesville
|Frangipane Tart Slice
|$5.00
Almond pastry cream tart w/ seasonal fruit. Current strawberry rhubarb.
Bang! Restaurant
213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville
|Chocolate Tart
|$7.00
Chocolate Three Ways- chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate bruleé
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Lemon Meringue Tart
|$30.00
Silky lemon curd in a pâte sucrée crust topped with intricately piped and torched Italian meringue. 8" tart.
|Bakewell Tart (9")
|$30.00
Our Bakewell tart features a base layer of mixed berry jam and topped with a generous layer of baked Almond Creme all nestled in a pate sucree crust.
|Mini Bakewell Tart
|$6.00
A mini version of a Bakewell Tart! Our take on this classic English dessert includes raspberry apricot jam under a bed of almond frangipane.
**Order a full-size version for Mother's Day under our Holiday Pre-orders menu**