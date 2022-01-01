Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pappardelle in
Charlottesville
/
Charlottesville
/
Pappardelle
Charlottesville restaurants that serve pappardelle
Luce
110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville
Avg 4.5
(64 reviews)
Plain Pappardelle
$6.00
More about Luce
Three Notchd Brewing Company
520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville
Avg 3.7
(310 reviews)
Chicken Pappardelle
$12.00
Pappardelle pasta with grilled chicken, confit fennel & tomatoes, herb pesto and Pecorino Romano cheese
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville
Risotto
Spinach Salad
Veggie Rolls
Carbonara
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Fish Tacos
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Turkey Wraps
More near Charlottesville to explore
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Culpeper
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Crozet
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Waynesboro
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Powhatan
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Nellysford
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston