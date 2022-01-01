Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pappardelle in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve pappardelle

Luce image

 

Luce

110 2nd St. Northwest, Charlottesville

Avg 4.5 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Pappardelle$6.00
More about Luce
Item pic

 

Three Notchd Brewing Company

520 Second Street SE, Charlottesville

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Pappardelle$12.00
Pappardelle pasta with grilled chicken, confit fennel & tomatoes, herb pesto and Pecorino Romano cheese
More about Three Notchd Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Risotto

Spinach Salad

Veggie Rolls

Carbonara

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Turkey Wraps

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston