Lobster rolls in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve lobster rolls

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ivy Provisions

2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LIMITED TIME - IvP Lobster Roll$19.99
Maine Style
Chilled lobster, lightly dressed in mayo with celery, parsley, chives, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
Connecticut Style
Prepared warm in butter, topped with chives and a dash of smoked paprika.
Crozet Seafood Supply

375 Four Leaf Lane, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$23.00
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery,
Decadent.
Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!
