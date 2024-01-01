Lobster rolls in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Ivy Provisions
2206 Ivy Rd, Charlottesville
|LIMITED TIME - IvP Lobster Roll
|$19.99
Maine Style
Chilled lobster, lightly dressed in mayo with celery, parsley, chives, lemon zest, salt, and pepper.
Connecticut Style
Prepared warm in butter, topped with chives and a dash of smoked paprika.
Crozet Seafood Supply
375 Four Leaf Lane, Charlottesville
|Lobster Roll
|$23.00
A generous 4oz portion of Maine lobster claw and knuckle meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lemon and a touch of celery. Topped with melted butter. Served on a fresh baked roll from our friends at Praha Bohemian Bakery,
Decadent.
Comes with 2 House Seasoned Crackers. Get 5 more for $.99!