Muffins in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

 

Botanical Fare

421 E Main St, Charlotteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Hibiscus Muffin$4.50
Made by My Vegan Sweet Tooth (GF)
More about Botanical Fare
Item pic

 

Bowerbird Bakeshop

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Rhubarb Ginger Poppyseed Muffin$3.00
A tender sour cream and fresh ginger muffin with creamy bites of rhubarb, topped with a crunchy lemon poppyseed streusel.
Coffee Cake Muffin$3.00
Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffin topped with crunchy baked streusel.
Nest Huevo Savory Muffin$4.50
This savory breakfast muffin features a whole soft/medium boiled egg at the center of a batter made with roasted red peppers, corn, sharp cheddar cheese, and vegan chorizo.
*meat free*
More about Bowerbird Bakeshop

