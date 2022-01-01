Muffins in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve muffins
Botanical Fare
421 E Main St, Charlotteville
|Strawberry Hibiscus Muffin
|$4.50
Made by My Vegan Sweet Tooth (GF)
Bowerbird Bakeshop
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Rhubarb Ginger Poppyseed Muffin
|$3.00
A tender sour cream and fresh ginger muffin with creamy bites of rhubarb, topped with a crunchy lemon poppyseed streusel.
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$3.00
Cinnamon Coffee Cake muffin topped with crunchy baked streusel.
|Nest Huevo Savory Muffin
|$4.50
This savory breakfast muffin features a whole soft/medium boiled egg at the center of a batter made with roasted red peppers, corn, sharp cheddar cheese, and vegan chorizo.
*meat free*