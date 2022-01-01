Samosa in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve samosa
PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville
|Thai Samosa (Curry Puff)
|$7.00
Curry potatoes in a deep-fried in a hand made pastry shell. Served with cucumber relish.
Afghan Kabob
400 Emmet Street. North, Charlottesville
|Vegetarian Samosa
|$4.50
Four pastry shells filled with seasoned potatoes, green peas, onions and spices. Served with homemade garlic yogurt
Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine
378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville
|Vegetable Samosa
|$5.00
Mildly spiced crisp pastries stuffed with Potatoes and Green Peas
|Samosa chat
|$8.00
Samosa is broken into pieces with chick peas, onions, yogurt, sweet chutney, cilantro and Sev (fine noodles)
|Mix Samosa
|$6.00
1 piece of vegetable and 1 piece of kheema