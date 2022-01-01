Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve samosa

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN image

 

PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN

722 Preston Avenue Ste.103, Charlottesville

Takeout
Thai Samosa (Curry Puff)$7.00
Curry potatoes in a deep-fried in a hand made pastry shell. Served with cucumber relish.
More about PINEAPPLES THAI KITCHEN
Afghan Kabob image

 

Afghan Kabob

400 Emmet Street. North, Charlottesville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Samosa$4.50
Four pastry shells filled with seasoned potatoes, green peas, onions and spices. Served with homemade garlic yogurt
More about Afghan Kabob
Vegetable Samosa image

 

Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

378 hillsdale dr, charlottesville

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Samosa$5.00
Mildly spiced crisp pastries stuffed with Potatoes and Green Peas
Samosa chat$8.00
Samosa is broken into pieces with chick peas, onions, yogurt, sweet chutney, cilantro and Sev (fine noodles)
Mix Samosa$6.00
1 piece of vegetable and 1 piece of kheema
More about Maharaja Fine Indian Cuisine

