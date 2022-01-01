Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Chatham

Chatham restaurants
Chatham restaurants that serve tiramisu

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
Espresso soaked lady fingers, whipped mascarpone, cocoa powder
More about Pates Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Chatham Cut - 1200 Main St

1200 Main St, Chatham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$14.00
More about The Chatham Cut - 1200 Main St

