Fish and chips in Chatham
Chatham restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Chatham Pier Fish Market
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Chatham Pier Fish Market
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fried Fresh North Atlantic Daily Catch Served Fries + Slaw
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Fried Fresh North Atlantic Haddock Served with Fries
More about Mom & Pops Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|fish 'n chips
|$23.00
locally sourced fried fish filet (2 pc). served with our house tartar sauce, coleslaw, lemon and naked fries