Tacos in Chatham
Chatham restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
|Duck Tacos 3 Per Order
|$16.00
Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Avocado Puree
|Tuna Sushi Tacos
|$18.00
Nori, Sushi Rice, Soy Wasabi Dressing, Scallions
|Kimchi Lobster Tacos
|$22.00
Scallions, Young Spinach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mom & Pops Burgers
1603 Main Street, Chatham
|fish tacos
|$12.00
two crispy fried fish tacos with shaved cabbage, citrus crema and salsa fresca. served on corn tortillas