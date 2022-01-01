Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Chatham

Chatham restaurants
Chatham restaurants that serve tacos

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pates Restaurant

1260 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Tacos 3 Per Order$16.00
Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Avocado Puree
Tuna Sushi Tacos$18.00
Nori, Sushi Rice, Soy Wasabi Dressing, Scallions
Kimchi Lobster Tacos$22.00
Scallions, Young Spinach
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mom & Pops Burgers

1603 Main Street, Chatham

Avg 4.4 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
fish tacos$12.00
two crispy fried fish tacos with shaved cabbage, citrus crema and salsa fresca. served on corn tortillas
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Nun Chatham

746 Main St, Chatham

Avg 4.2 (514 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.99
two flour tortillas,lightly fried cod,shredded cabbage,chipotle mango salsa,lime crema
