Grits in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve grits
Proof Bar & Incubator
422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga
|"Hot" Catfish & Grits
|$22.00
Mississippi Catfish, Andouille Sausage, Smoked Tomato Gravy, Holy Trinity, Serrano Chile Cheese Grits
The Daily Ration
1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga
|Grits
|$4.00
|Chicken and Grits
|$15.00
CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
1400 Market St, Chattanooga
|Grit Bowl
|$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
|Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga
|Quart - Grits
|$10.00
|Grits Casserole
|$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
|PInt - Grits
|$6.00