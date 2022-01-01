Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Chattanooga

Go
Chattanooga restaurants
Toast

Chattanooga restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Proof Bar & Incubator

422 E MLK Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
"Hot" Catfish & Grits$22.00
Mississippi Catfish, Andouille Sausage, Smoked Tomato Gravy, Holy Trinity, Serrano Chile Cheese Grits
More about Proof Bar & Incubator
The Daily Ration image

 

The Daily Ration

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (993 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits$4.00
Chicken and Grits$15.00
More about The Daily Ration
Item pic

 

CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey

1400 Market St, Chattanooga

Avg 2.5 (282 reviews)
Takeout
Grit Bowl$12.00
Warm Sweetwater Valley smoked cheddar cheese grits with chilled prosciutto, arugula, house pickled okra and dijon sour cream. {+ two over medium Kentucky Farm Fresh Eggs $3}
Side Cup Of Smoked Cheddar Grits$3.00
More about CHATTANOOGA - Frothy Monkey
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

405 Market Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (350 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Grits$3.50
More about Ruby Sunshine
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

205 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Quart - Grits$10.00
Grits Casserole$3.00
Homestyle grits with a hint of spiciness - flavored with peppers, onions, sausage and Gouda cheese.
PInt - Grits$6.00
More about Edley's BBQ
Cashew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cashew

149 River Street, Chattanooga

Avg 4.7 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$14.50
More about Cashew
Item pic

 

Acropolis

2213 Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$17.00
Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, onions, roasted red peppers over Riverview Farm grits
Shrimp & Grits$21.00
Gulf shrimp, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, onions, roasted red peppers over Riverview Farm grits
More about Acropolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Chattanooga

Tzatziki

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Collard Greens

Chopped Salad

French Toast

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Chattanooga to explore

Canton

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rome

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hixson

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Ooltewah

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Chickamauga

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston