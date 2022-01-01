Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Chattanooga

Chattanooga restaurants
Chattanooga restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN

1386 Market St, Chattanooga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajita Flatbread$14.00
Seasoned steak, green and red peppers, onions, queso,
cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pico and a sour cream drizzle.
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
TACOS • TAPAS

Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)
Takeout
*Fajita Quesadilla Steak$12.00
Steak, cheese, bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Chicken + Steak$19.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajita Nachos$13.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

