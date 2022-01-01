Steak fajitas in Chattanooga
Chattanooga restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
1386 Market St, Chattanooga
|Steak Fajita Flatbread
|$14.00
Seasoned steak, green and red peppers, onions, queso,
cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with pico and a sour cream drizzle.
More about Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
TACOS • TAPAS
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
2 Cherokee Blvd., Chattanooga
|*Fajita Quesadilla Steak
|$12.00
Steak, cheese, bell peppers, and caramelized onions in a toasted flour tortilla. Comes with Pico de Gallo and sour cream.
|Fajita Chicken + Steak
|$19.00
8oz of Grilled Chicken & Steak (Feeds 1-2) All Fajitas come with sauteed bell peppers, caramelized onions, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice and re-fried beans and flour or corn tortillas.
|Steak Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
A bed of chips topped with Grilled Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers and Cheese Dip.