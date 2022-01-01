Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve pretzels

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels$11.00
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

294 Lamp and Lantern Village, Chesterfield

Avg 4.5 (2088 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bowl$3.00
More about The Melting Pot
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
PRETZEL STICKS$10.50
Warm soft pretzels sticks. Served with queso cheese
PRETZEL BACON CHEESEBURGER$13.50
1/2 lb burger topped with pub cheese, grilled onions & bacon on a Pretzel roll.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill
Viviano's Festa Italiano image

PASTA • SANDWICHES

Viviano's Festa Italiano

150 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.7 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Pretzel Bites$3.99
More about Viviano's Festa Italiano

