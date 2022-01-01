Chesterton Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Chesterton

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
House-made rigatoni pasta with short rib Bolognese and ricotta
Abbiocco Burger$16.00
Pancetta, balsamic BBQ, Hooks white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, brioche bun
Baked Orecchiette$16.00
Roasted garlic cream, fontina, white cheddar, pancetta, oven-dried tomatoes, ciabatta crust
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

213 Broadway, Porter

Jalapeno Poppers$5.99
Calamari$8.99
Onion Rings$4.99
Luna

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

Lasagna$19.00
House Salad$10.00
Linguini$19.00
