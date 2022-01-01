Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk brined, Luna hot sauce, Brussels slaw, pickled cucumber, ciabatta bun
More about Abbiocco
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders image

 

Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders

112 S. 11th St, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Chicken and Broccoli Sandwich$8.25
1/2 Chicken and Broccoli Stuffed Sandwich$4.50
More about Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
Third Coast Spice Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Third Coast Spice Cafe

761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton

Avg 4.6 (783 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Bell Peppers, Feta, Hummus Spread.
More about Third Coast Spice Cafe
Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

371 Indian Boundary Rd, Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.50
More about Gelsosomo’s Pizzeria

