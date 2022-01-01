Chicken sandwiches in Chesterton
Chesterton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Abbiocco
Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk brined, Luna hot sauce, Brussels slaw, pickled cucumber, ciabatta bun
More about Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
Val's Famous Pizza and Grinders
112 S. 11th St, Chesterton
|Full Chicken and Broccoli Sandwich
|$8.25
|1/2 Chicken and Broccoli Stuffed Sandwich
|$4.50
More about Third Coast Spice Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Third Coast Spice Cafe
761 Indian Boundary Rd Ste 6, Chesterton
|Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Sourdough Bread, Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Bell Peppers, Feta, Hummus Spread.