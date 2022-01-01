Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Chesterton

Go
Chesterton restaurants
Toast

Chesterton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Abbiocco image

 

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Roasted garlic cream, Buffalo sauce,
chicken, mozzarella, cheddar
More about Abbiocco
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro image

 

Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

213 Broadway, Porter

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.59
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.99
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Chesterton

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Spaghetti

Taco Salad

Quesadillas

Cookies

Lasagna

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Chesterton to explore

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Michigan City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston