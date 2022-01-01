Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken pizza in
Chesterton
/
Chesterton
/
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chesterton restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Abbiocco
600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$16.00
Roasted garlic cream, Buffalo sauce,
chicken, mozzarella, cheddar
More about Abbiocco
Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
213 Broadway, Porter
No reviews yet
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$20.59
8" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$10.99
More about Villa Nova Pizzeria & Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Chesterton
Chicken Caesar Salad
Pretzels
Spaghetti
Taco Salad
Quesadillas
Cookies
Lasagna
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Chesterton to explore
Valparaiso
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Crown Point
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Michigan City
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston