Arugula salad in Andersonville

Andersonville restaurants
Andersonville restaurants that serve arugula salad

anteprima image

 

anteprima

5316 N. Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arugula Salad$8.00
shaved parmigiano, lemon
More about anteprima
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar image

 

Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar

5557 N Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula & Fennel Salad$10.00
honeycrisp apples, candied walnuts, warm brie croutons, fennel frond vinaigrette
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
