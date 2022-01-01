Arugula salad in
Andersonville restaurants that serve arugula salad
anteprima
5316 N. Clark St., Chicago
No reviews yet
Arugula Salad
$8.00
shaved parmigiano, lemon
More about anteprima
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
5557 N Clark Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Arugula & Fennel Salad
$10.00
honeycrisp apples, candied walnuts, warm brie croutons, fennel frond vinaigrette
More about Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar
