Garlic bread in Andersonville
Andersonville restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Bread
|$4.95
|GF Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.50
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$6.95
More about Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
1706 W Foster Ave, Chicago
|Motor City Cheesy Sticks
|$8.50
Our Detroit Style dough sprinkled with garlic and covered with a blend of cheeses and served with your choice of ranch or marinara sauce.
|1 Chubby (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$2.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce
|6 Chubbies (Pepperoni Rolls)
|$13.20
Pepperoni, Mozzarella, and Provolone, carefully rolled into our hand-tossed dough and baked to perfection. Our Chubbies are best when dipped in ranch or marinara sauce