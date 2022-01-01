Avocado salad in DePaul
DePaul restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Broken Barrel Bar
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Broken Barrel Bar
2548 N Southport Ave,, Chicago
|**NEW**Avocado Mango Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Fresh Mango, Avocado, Red Peppers, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Mint, Tropical Mix-Berry Vinaigrette
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad
|$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)