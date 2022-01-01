Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Logan Square

Go
Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Logan Square restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

 

Pilot Project Brewing

2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Chicken Salad$13.00
Chicken salad featuring slow-cooked shredded chicken breast, red & green grapes, spicy serrano peppers, sunflower seeds and scallions all tossed in our homemade creamy, dill dressing, and served on a bed of arugula.
More about Pilot Project Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Square

Egg Rolls

Hummus

Enchiladas

Mac And Cheese

Chilaquiles

Chicken Soup

Calamari

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Logan Square to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ukrainian Village

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Irving Park

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Humboldt Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston