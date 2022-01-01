Chicken salad in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve chicken salad
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Roasted Slagel Farm chicken with mayo, curry, almonds, and dates. Served with arugula on our toasted rosemary bread. Pickles and apple slaw on the side.
Pilot Project Brewing
2140 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|The Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Chicken salad featuring slow-cooked shredded chicken breast, red & green grapes, spicy serrano peppers, sunflower seeds and scallions all tossed in our homemade creamy, dill dressing, and served on a bed of arugula.