Chili in
Near Southside
/
Chicago
/
Near Southside
/
Chili
Near Southside restaurants that serve chili
Mustard Seed Kitchen
49 E Cermak Rd, Chicago
No reviews yet
Turkey Chili
$10.99
More about Mustard Seed Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Flo & Santos
1310 S Wabash Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(1384 reviews)
Cup Chili
$6.00
Bowl Chili
$8.00
More about Flo & Santos
