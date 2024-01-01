Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Knorr Shepherds Pie$3.95
All the seasoning, just add mince beef or lamb and veg. Top with mashed potatoes. 42g packet
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
Item pic

 

Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hand Pie (GF)$5.25
Gluten free, (CONTAINS dairy, egg white, corn) Lightly spiced peach pie filling made with Michigan peaches and stuffed inside Chef Angela's flakey buttery gluten free pie crust! Topped with a drizzle of cinnamon bourbon icing. Great for an on-the-go treat!
Quince Pie PBJ Chia Pudding Cup$6.50
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Quince Pie jam & house made peanut butter.
Quince Pie Yogurt & Granola Cup$5.75
A fan favorite with many of our customers, this is our parfait with Spoken's house made greek yogurt, some of our homemade jam and granola from Milk & Honey Granola right here in Chicago. The jam flavor varies by the week!!
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
The Globe Pub image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shepherd's Pie$19.00
Braised Pot Roast, English Peas, Carrots, Chickpeas,
Red & Green Bell Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese
More about The Globe Pub

