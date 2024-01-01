Pies in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve pies
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Knorr Shepherds Pie
|$3.95
All the seasoning, just add mince beef or lamb and veg. Top with mashed potatoes. 42g packet
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Hand Pie (GF)
|$5.25
Gluten free, (CONTAINS dairy, egg white, corn) Lightly spiced peach pie filling made with Michigan peaches and stuffed inside Chef Angela's flakey buttery gluten free pie crust! Topped with a drizzle of cinnamon bourbon icing. Great for an on-the-go treat!
|Quince Pie PBJ Chia Pudding Cup
|$6.50
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Quince Pie jam & house made peanut butter.
|Quince Pie Yogurt & Granola Cup
|$5.75
A fan favorite with many of our customers, this is our parfait with Spoken's house made greek yogurt, some of our homemade jam and granola from Milk & Honey Granola right here in Chicago. The jam flavor varies by the week!!