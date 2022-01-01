Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in South Loop

Go
South Loop restaurants
Toast

South Loop restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

CHARRED | Wing Bar

1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WINGS | Thai Red Curry$16.00
Cury Fury. Grilled and tossed in coconut red curry sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, scallion, cilantro and grilled lime.
More about CHARRED | Wing Bar
Item pic

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Curry$17.95
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
Chicken Curry$0.00
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spice
Fish Goa Curry$17.95
​A Coconuts flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing ​onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
More about Chicago Curry House

