Curry in South Loop
South Loop restaurants that serve curry
CHARRED | Wing Bar
1150 S Michigan Ave. @ Burger Bar Chicago, CHICAGO
|WINGS | Thai Red Curry
|$16.00
Cury Fury. Grilled and tossed in coconut red curry sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, scallion, cilantro and grilled lime.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Shrimp Curry
|$17.95
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.
Served with Steamed Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$0.00
A cardamom flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spice
|Fish Goa Curry
|$17.95
A Coconuts flavored curry dish cooked in an Indian-style sauce containing onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices.