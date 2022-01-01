Fajitas in The Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese Quesadilla image

 

Food For Thought - Tempus

600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
Choice of Cheese or Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla. Adobo seasoned Chihuahua, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheese on a Flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Onions & Green Peppers
More about Food For Thought - Tempus
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
Combo of 2 Fajitas$21.00
Tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas. Choose 2 from: Grilled chicken breast, grilled skirt steak, grilled adobo shrimp
Vegetarian Fajitas$15.00
Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
More about Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar

