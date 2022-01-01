Fajitas in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve fajitas
Food For Thought - Tempus
600 W. Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$6.95
Choice of Cheese or Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla. Adobo seasoned Chihuahua, Pepper Jack & Cheddar Cheese on a Flour tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Onions & Green Peppers
TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Gordo's Tiny Taco Bar
333 E Benton Pl Suite 100, Chicago
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas
|Combo of 2 Fajitas
|$21.00
Tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas. Choose 2 from: Grilled chicken breast, grilled skirt steak, grilled adobo shrimp
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$15.00
Roasted poblano, baked Idaho potato, Mexican zucchini, corn, tomato, tri color bell pepper, white onion, chiles toreados, guacamole, refried pinto beans, tortillas