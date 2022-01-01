Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bruschetta in
The Loop
/
Chicago
/
The Loop
/
Bruschetta
The Loop restaurants that serve bruschetta
Acanto
18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago
No reviews yet
Bruschetta
$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
More about Acanto
One North Kitchen and Bar
1 N WACKER DR, Chicago
No reviews yet
Beet Bruschetta
$12.95
roasted beets, herb goat cheese, toasted baguette, arugula herb salad
More about One North Kitchen and Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop
Grits
Nachos
Chili
Pasta Salad
Mac And Cheese
Scallops
Chai Lattes
German Chocolate Cake
More near The Loop to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
University Village
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gold Coast
No reviews yet
Fulton Market
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
River West
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston