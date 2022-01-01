Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve bruschetta

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$16.00
truffled ricotta, prosciutto san danielle, balsamic
More about Acanto
One North Kitchen and Bar

1 N WACKER DR, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beet Bruschetta$12.95
roasted beets, herb goat cheese, toasted baguette, arugula herb salad
More about One North Kitchen and Bar

