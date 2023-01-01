Margherita pizza in The Loop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$0.00
fresh mozzarella, pesto, basil and plum tomatoes
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village -

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$24.95
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, topped with fresh basil.
More about The Village -
e271223b-5ea6-4f7f-aaa8-cde39fe458d9 image

 

Acanto

18 South Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$19.00
fior di latte, pomdoro, basil
More about Acanto
Item pic

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$0.00
fresh mozzarella, pesto, basil and plum tomatoes
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

