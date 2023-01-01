Mediterranean salad in The Loop
The Loop restaurants that serve mediterranean salad
Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
200 East Randolph St., Chicago
|Mediterranean Vegetable Salad (individual)
|$3.99
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Kitchen - Washington
219 W Washington, Chicago
|Mediterranean Salad
|$9.35
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, walnuts and goat cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eggy's Diner
333 E Benton Place, Chicago
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$16.95
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette