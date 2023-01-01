Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in The Loop

The Loop restaurants
The Loop restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Item pic

 

Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center

200 East Randolph St., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad (individual)$3.99
More about Sopraffina Marketcaffe - AON Center
Greek Kitchen image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Kitchen - Washington

219 W Washington, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean Salad$9.35
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms, walnuts and goat cheese. Served with choice of dressing and pita
More about Greek Kitchen - Washington
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eggy's Diner

333 E Benton Place, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2567 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$16.95
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, feta, cucumber, tomato, olives, onion and pepperoncini. With greek vinaigrette
More about Eggy's Diner
Item pic

 

Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

222 West Adams, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Vegetable Salad (individual)$3.99
More about Sopraffina - The Franklin Center

