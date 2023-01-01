Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lemon tarts in
The Loop
/
Chicago
/
The Loop
/
Lemon Tarts
The Loop restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
53 East Randolph Street, Chicago
No reviews yet
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart
$6.25
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Millennium Park
Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock
53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago
Avg 4
(1272 reviews)
Blueberry Lemon Pop Tart
$7.00
More about Intelligentsia Coffee - Monadnock
Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Piccata
Egg Sandwiches
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Avocado Toast
Pancakes
Patty Melts
Pasta Salad
More near The Loop to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
University Village
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Fulton Market
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
No reviews yet
River West
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston