West Loop seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in West Loop
SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN
High Five Ramen
112 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Maitake Bowl
|$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
|Maki Special
|$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
|Tonkotsu Bowl
|$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Lena Brava
900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Braised Short Rib
|$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
|Cochinita Pibil Empanadas
|$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
|Plantains
|$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern
114 N. Green Street, Chicago
|Roast Farm Chicken
|$26.95
Roasted garlic jus, parsley & red onion salad. Served with pommes frites.
|Cassoulet Dinner Special
|$79.95
A family-style dinner that includes délice de bourgogne, a shaved vegetable salad, cassoulet, & chocolate mousse. Serves 2 to 3.
|Classic Lyonnaise
|$16.95
Escarole, frisée, soft boiled egg, grilled pork belly & toasted brioche croutons.