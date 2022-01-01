West Loop seafood restaurants you'll love

High Five Ramen image

SOUPS • RIBS • BBQ • SUSHI • RAMEN

High Five Ramen

112 N. Green Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1043 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maitake Bowl$15.95
Mushroom miso broth served with maitake mushrooms, ramen noodles, seasoned egg, locally grown bean sprouts, fresh scallions, black garlic, and toasted sesame. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
Maki Special$29.95
Include choice of 3 maki rolls, tamagoyaki and house soy sauce. (gluten free, contains soy)
*available Wednesday-Sunday, 4pm-9pm*
Tonkotsu Bowl$15.95
Rich, creamy tonkotsu miso broth served with sliced pork belly, alkaline noodles, seasoned egg, black garlic oil,
locally grown bean sprouts, and fresh scallions. (dairy free, contains peanut oil)
More about High Five Ramen
Lena Brava image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Lena Brava

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$27.00
Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa
Cochinita Pibil Empanadas$14.00
Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)
Plantains$12.00
Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese
More about Lena Brava
Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern image

 

Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

114 N. Green Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Farm Chicken$26.95
Roasted garlic jus, parsley & red onion salad. Served with pommes frites.
Cassoulet Dinner Special$79.95
A family-style dinner that includes délice de bourgogne, a shaved vegetable salad, cassoulet, & chocolate mousse. Serves 2 to 3.
Classic Lyonnaise$16.95
Escarole, frisée, soft boiled egg, grilled pork belly & toasted brioche croutons.
More about Maudes Liquor Bar Pop Up @ Trivoli Tavern

