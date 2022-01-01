Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in West Loop

West Loop restaurants
West Loop restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago

Avg 3.8 (828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Fajita$17.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
Birria Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream
Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
More about Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

