Fajitas in West Loop

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago
|Veggie Fajita
|$17.00
Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream
|Birria Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream
|Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita
|$24.00
Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|"Arrachera" Char-Grilled Skirt Steak Fajitas
|$16.00
Delicious Char-Grilled Skirt Steak served with Peppers and Onions with Flour or Corn Tortillas, Rice and Beans, Lettuce and our Fresh Pico de Gallo and a Generous Portion of our Fresh Guac!