Taquitos in Chula Vista
Chula Vista restaurants that serve taquitos
El Tianguis - Millenia
1620 Millenia Ave, Chula Vista
|4 Taquitos Combo
|$9.75
|4 Taquitos
|$7.95
|6 Taquito Combo
|$12.92
Karina's Mexican Seafood
89 E Bonita Rd, Chula Vista
|Chicken Taquitos
|$16.00
Crispy fried taquitos with chicken rolled in a flour tortilla with cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Karina's Mexican Seafood
2015 Birch Road suite 720, Chula Vista
|Shrimp Taquitos
|$16.00
Crispy fried taquitos with your choice of shrimp rolled in a flour tortilla with cheese, bell peppers, onions and red roasted peppers. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
