Coleslaw in Columbia-Tusculum

Columbia-Tusculum restaurants
Columbia-Tusculum restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Black Dog Grille

4003 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$5.00
More about Black Dog Grille
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Eli's BBQ - Riverside

3313 Riverside Drive, Cincinnati

Avg 4.7 (5080 reviews)
Takeout
Creamy Southern Coleslaw$3.00
A crisp & fresh family recipe. Single serving size.
Pound Creamy Southern Coleslaw$8.00
Serves three people per pound.
More about Eli's BBQ - Riverside

