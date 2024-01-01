Burritos in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve burritos
More about El Azteca
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Azteca
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Pork Burrito Grande
|$16.95
Pork Burrito Grande- Braised tender pork in a spicy green tomatillo salsa, wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Pedro Burrito
|$6.95
Pedro Burrito V* GF*- Flour tortilla stuffed with Refried Bean & Cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with choice of Mexican rice, Refried Beans or Fries.
|Garden Burrito Grande
|$16.50
Garden Burrito Grande V- Steamed mixed vegetables wrapped in a large flour tortilla, topped with black beans and melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Great Sage - Plant-Based Cuisine
Great Sage - Plant-Based Cuisine
5809 Clarksville Square Dr, Clarksville
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$13.00
Just Egg or tofu scramble, smashed potatoes and Filed Roast chorizo and your choice of smoked chipotle gouda or Violife cheddar shreds (wheat free option available)