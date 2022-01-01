Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve pies

El Azteca image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Azteca

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 3.5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.95
Key Lime Pie- Homemade! Traditional key lime filling with a whipped cream icing and graham cracker crust.
More about El Azteca
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 4.4 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Beef Short Rib & Guinness Shepherd's Pie (Copy)$21.00
Spring Vegetables, Yukon Mash, and Aged Cheddar
Pulled Beef Short Rib & Guinness Shepherds Pie$21.00
Spring Vegetables, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Aged Cheddar
More about Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

