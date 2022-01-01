Crab cakes in Clarksville
Clarksville restaurants that serve crab cakes
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
River Hill Grill
6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville
|Crab Cakes Entrée
|$32.00
two 4oz. crab cakes, fries, coleslaw, remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00
6oz crab cake , lettuce, tomato, remoulade, brioche bun
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$31.00
Butternut Squash Succotash, Beurre Blanc
|2 Take and Bake 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$40.00
Two 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake ready to take home and cook. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes, then turn on broiler for 2 minutes to brown the top.
|Crab Cake Stuffed Mushrooms
|$10.00
Lemon & Chive Beurre Blanc