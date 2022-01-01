Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Clarksville

Clarksville restaurants
Clarksville restaurants that serve crab cakes

River Hill Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

River Hill Grill

6040 Daybreak Cir, Clarksville

Avg 4.5 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes Entrée$32.00
two 4oz. crab cakes, fries, coleslaw, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
6oz crab cake , lettuce, tomato, remoulade, brioche bun
More about River Hill Grill
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Avg 4.4 (287 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$31.00
Butternut Squash Succotash, Beurre Blanc
2 Take and Bake 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$40.00
Two 8oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake ready to take home and cook. Place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 15 minutes, then turn on broiler for 2 minutes to brown the top.
Crab Cake Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00
Lemon & Chive Beurre Blanc
More about Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

