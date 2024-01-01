Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Clinton

Clinton restaurants
Clinton restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Chow Food & Beverage Co Catering - 36 Killingworth Turnpike

36 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton

TakeoutDelivery
[chow] Mac & Cheese$8.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Westbrook Lobster - Clinton

346 E Main St, Clinton

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Mac n Cheese$23.00
slow braised pulled short rib, bourbon bbq sauce, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce, crispy fried onions.
Lobster Mac 'n Cheese$29.00
fresh lobster meat, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce, oven baked, buttery panko topping.
Buffalo Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese$22.00
blackened chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce.
