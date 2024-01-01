Mac and cheese in Clinton
Clinton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Chow Food & Beverage Co Catering - 36 Killingworth Turnpike
Chow Food & Beverage Co Catering - 36 Killingworth Turnpike
36 Killingworth Turnpike, Clinton
|[chow] Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
More about Westbrook Lobster - Clinton
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Westbrook Lobster - Clinton
346 E Main St, Clinton
|Short Rib Mac n Cheese
|$23.00
slow braised pulled short rib, bourbon bbq sauce, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce, crispy fried onions.
|Lobster Mac 'n Cheese
|$29.00
fresh lobster meat, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce, oven baked, buttery panko topping.
|Buffalo Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese
|$22.00
blackened chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, shell pasta + sharp cheddar cheese sauce.