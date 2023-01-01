Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Colchester
/
Colchester
/
French Fries
Colchester restaurants that serve french fries
New York Pizza Oven
794 W Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
No reviews yet
French Fries
$0.00
New York Pizza Oven
The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub
116 Main Street, Colchester
No reviews yet
Basket of French Fries
$5.00
Hand Cut Fries. ADD cheese, bacon and ranch for $3.50. ADD Chili and cheese $3.95.
The Spanked Puppy Restaurant & Pub
