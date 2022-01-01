Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Colchester
/
Colchester
/
Corn Dogs
Colchester restaurants that serve corn dogs
BURGER BAR & GRILL
831 College Parkway, Colchester
No reviews yet
Corn Dog Basket
$8.99
Two corn dogs, served with french fries
Kids Corn Dog
$4.99
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester
No reviews yet
Mini Corn Dogs
$5.99
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern
