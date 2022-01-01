Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Colchester

Go
Colchester restaurants
Toast

Colchester restaurants that serve corn dogs

BURGER BAR & GRILL image

 

BURGER BAR & GRILL

831 College Parkway, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Dog Basket$8.99
Two corn dogs, served with french fries
Kids Corn Dog$4.99
More about BURGER BAR & GRILL
Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern image

 

Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

1022 West Lakeshore Dr, Colchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
More about Rozzi’s Lakeshore Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Colchester

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Pancakes

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Lobsters

Prime Ribs

Map

More near Colchester to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1603 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston