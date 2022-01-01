Brisket in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve brisket
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
170 Century Square Dr, College Station
|Large Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$14.90
Double brisket, roll, pickles, BBQ sauce, double mac & cheese
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$9.70
Brisket, pickles, BBQ sauce, mac & cheese
Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway
1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
|Smoked BBQ Brisket Ench (3)
|$15.99
Three of our brisket enchiladas in a corn or flour tortilla topped with our special bbq enchilada sauce & cheddar cheese with a guacamole garnish. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.