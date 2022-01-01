Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in College Station

Go
College Station restaurants
Toast

College Station restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square

170 Century Square Dr, College Station

Avg 4.7 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Large Brisket Mac & Cheese$14.90
Double brisket, roll, pickles, BBQ sauce, double mac & cheese
Brisket Mac & Cheese$9.70
Brisket, pickles, BBQ sauce, mac & cheese
More about MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
Restaurant banner

 

Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

1007 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked BBQ Brisket Ench (3)$15.99
Three of our brisket enchiladas in a corn or flour tortilla topped with our special bbq enchilada sauce & cheddar cheese with a guacamole garnish. Served with Mexican rice & refried beans.
More about Maria Mia Tex-Mex Cantina - College Station - 1007 Earl Rudder Freeway

Browse other tasty dishes in College Station

Flautas

Chile Relleno

Chili

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Philly Cheesesteaks

Spaghetti

Cheese Fries

Map

More near College Station to explore

Katy

Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Conroe

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Bryan

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston