Garden salad in College Station
College Station restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Ozona Grill and Bar - 402-College Station
Ozona Grill and Bar - 402-College Station
520 Harvey Road, College Station
|Side Garden Salad
|$2.95
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cabbage and carrots, croutons, and jack & cheddar cheese
|The Garden Salad
|$10.95
Mixed romaine and iceberg lettuce with diced tomatoes, shredded cabbage and carrots, croutons, and jack & cheddar cheese