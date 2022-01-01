Nachos in Collegeville
Collegeville restaurants that serve nachos
Avocado Mexican Taqueria
3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville
|NACHOS
|$8.99
Tortilla chips with beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream
|NACHOS FIESTA
|$11.99
Beans, ground beef, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville
|Loaded Skillet Nachos
|$14.75
Bring your friends. Made for sharing. House fried chips, on beans, double-layered with chicken, beef, or pork, Queso and baked with Jack and Cheddar. Smothered and served with salsa fresca, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
|Kids Nachos
|$7.00
Nachos with cheese. Add chicken or taco beef.