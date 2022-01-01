Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Collegeville

Collegeville restaurants
Collegeville restaurants that serve nachos

Avocado Mexican Taqueria

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS$8.99
Tortilla chips with beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese and sour cream
NACHOS FIESTA$11.99
Beans, ground beef, Pico de Gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream
More about Avocado Mexican Taqueria
Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

350 Water Loop Dr, Collegeville

Avg 4.4 (2076 reviews)
Takeout
Loaded Skillet Nachos$14.75
Bring your friends. Made for sharing. House fried chips, on beans, double-layered with chicken, beef, or pork, Queso and baked with Jack and Cheddar. Smothered and served with salsa fresca, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.
Kids Nachos$7.00
Nachos with cheese. Add chicken or taco beef.
More about Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

