Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Colorado Springs

Go
Colorado Springs restaurants
Toast

Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Beasts & Brews

7 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs

Avg 4 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$22.00
Wood-fired, Hand-cut, Bone-in Pork Chop served with choice of 2 House Sides
More about Beasts & Brews
Item pic

SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS

Colorado's Rib & Chop House

5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs

Avg 4.5 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chop$28.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter
More about Colorado's Rib & Chop House

Browse other tasty dishes in Colorado Springs

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Teriyaki

Corn Dogs

Sweet Potato Fries

Tarts

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mussels

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Colorado Springs to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Castle Rock

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pueblo

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston