Pork chops in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs restaurants that serve pork chops
Beasts & Brews
7 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs
|Pork Chop
|$22.00
Wood-fired, Hand-cut, Bone-in Pork Chop served with choice of 2 House Sides
SEAFOOD • RIBS • BBQ • STEAKS
Colorado's Rib & Chop House
5935 Dublin Boulevard, Colorado Springs
|Pork Chop
|$28.95
14-ounce T-bone cut of farm raised pork.The T-bone includes the pork loin on the larger side and the pork tender loin on the smaller side. Very tender. Will arrive at the table with one temperature pick. Topped with a half an ounce of butter